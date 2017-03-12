Management Of Lafarge Cement To Abide By Local Content Law – Cross River Government

By Archibong Jeremiah

The management of Lafarge Holcin has conceded to the demand of the Cross River State Government to fully implement the dictates of the Local Content law (LCL) which states that 80% of employment opportunity ratio be given to the host communities where they operate while 20% is reserved for those not from that locality.

The disclosure was made recently by the Special Assistant to the State Governor on Petroleum and Local Content Implementation, Mr. Imoh Anthony in Calabar.

According to him, “The issue of Lafarge, it’s just that there’s some politics going on there. They are not really familiar with local content, just last year the MD of Lafarge was in Calabar to meet His Excellency to discuss the issues bothering on local content implementation”.

Furthermore, the SA Petroleum and Local Content Implementation revealed that: “They had a wonderful meeting and the management of Lafarge accepted to give reasonable employment to Cross Riverians”.

Continuing he stressed that, “It is not very ideal for companies, contractors to come from outside the State to operate here and don’t give consideration to Cross Riverians, so that is what we are working against.

“So we believe that Lafarge is going to uphold the agreement they had with the State Government”.

