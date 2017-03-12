BREAKING NEWS
Management Of Lafarge Cement To Abide By Local Content Law – Cross River Government

Jeremiah Archibong

  1. 2

    Danboy

    The local content law requirement “that 80% of employment opportunity ratio be given to the host communities where they operate while 20% is reserved for those not from that locality” is unfair to the communities that are unfortunate not to possess mineral resources.

    What does a company do when there is shortage of qualified workers in the community they operate from?

    Does the state and federal governments require the oil companies operating in the oil producing states to employ 80 workers from the location they operate from while only 20 workers are reserved for workers from other parts of the country?

  2. 1

    Anwakang

    A good step so far, pls let those remain companies in Akamkpa be force to work on such directive or law.

