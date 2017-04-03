UNICAL Senior Staff Union Sack Chairman

By Jonathan Ugbal

The University of Calabar chapter of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU-UCB) has passed a vote of no confidence on its chairman, Joseph Eteng removing him from office.

His vice, Richard Ita is to take over in acting capacity for a period not exceeding 90 days as stipulated in the 2011 constitution that produced the ousted chairman, the union said in letter dated March 7, 2017, signed by 9 members of the Executive Council and addressed to the National President of the union where it stated reasons for the actions taken.

The union said its decision stems from a letter from the management dated March 2, 2017 which affirmed allegations that Eteng as at February 10, 2017 following a letter authorizing him to proceed on “Study Leave Without Pay” from management ceased to become a functional member of the union as he will not be able to pay his dues as stipulated in Article 5 sub section 6.

The provision states that: “Every member is under obligation to pay his Union dues regularly and promptly in accordance with these rules, through the check off system.”

The union also said it found Eteng wanting as he contravened article 5 subsection 7 which states that; “Any member is entitled to participate in the affairs of the Union, but must refrain from acts which may bring the Union to disrepute,” and violated “The oath of office and allegiance which he swore to uphold the integrity of the Union and Members above personal interest.”

According to the union findings, Eteng wrote to the management on December 9, 2017 asking to proceed on study leave to continue his law program.

The management approved this on February 10, 2017 and authorized him to proceed for “Study Leave Without Pay” and when approached by the Union, Eteng claimed that a counter letter authorizing him to proceed on “Study Leave With Pay” had been issued him which he could not produce.

However, the Union wrote to the management of the institution on March 1 and on March 2, 2017 received a reply saying Eteng was authorized to proceed on study leave without pay and the union in an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee held on Monday, March 6, 2017 resolved that; “Comrade Joseph Eteng by accepting to undertake a FULL-TIME Law program for a period of Four (4) years, ceases to be a member of the Union and therefore, not eligible to continue to lead the SSANU-UCB Executive Committee and the Union as Chairman.”

