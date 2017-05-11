NGO Coalition To Profile Street Kids In Calabar

By Ogar Monday

A coalition of Nongovernmental organizations with interest in child rights, Prevent Abuse Against Children Today (PACT) has said it will soon beginning collating information of kids living in the streets of Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

PACT secretary, Theresa Okpa made this known recently while attending to some kids who decided to leave the streets for either school or learning a trade as part of activities marking the International Day for Street Children.

“One of the exciting outcomes from the event was the establishment of partnerships with relevant organizations such as UNICEF, UNPFA and the Cross River State Child Protection Network. PACT is working with these organizations to develop the next line of actions which include conducting a needs assessment and profiling of all street children in Calabar while facilitating their rehabilitation and reintegration within their families.

“We cannot overemphasize the importance of the profiling as it will give us quick and accurate data that will help us address their issues in a holistic manner.

“Most importantly, the NEEDS assessment will assist government through her social welfare office to understand the issues and design programs that will cater to the welfare of the children rather than write them off as miscreants,” Theresa said.

The International Day for Street Children celebration in Calabar organized by PACT which brought together over 52 street kids and other relevant policy makers together to brain storm on the way forward in tackling issues relating to street kids, held at the Freedom Park, in partnership with organizations like Medical Women Association of Nigeria (MWAN), UNFPA, FHI360, UNICEF, Safe The Children with support from Safe Child Africa(SCA).

A panel consisting mainly of the street kids saw them bare their minds issues ranging from why they are on the street and how the government can assist.

A media tour, drama presentation, medical outreach, novelty football match between ex-street kids and street kids to campaign against street children stigmatization were other activities carried out.

