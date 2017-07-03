Friday, July 28, 2017
3 Bag Cash Prizes In Linda Ayade’s Quiz And Essay Competition

By Jonathan Ugbal
3 children have emerged winners in the Dr. Linda Ayade’s essay and quiz competition.
The trio; Gabriel Awhopuye, Inyang Eniang and Osim Samuel scaled through the various stages to emerge winners of the competition with each bagging cash prizes.
Gabriel won in the Essay competition, while Inyang emerged winner of the quiz competition with Osim coming second best.
They were awarded cash prizes and congratulated by Dr. Ayade who urged them to keep reading.
The competition was organized by Dr. Ayade’s office in partnership  with the Mediatrix Development Foundation (MDF) in a bid to improve the learning capacity of students in junior secondary schools in the state.
Acting Executive Director of MDF, Mr. Jeffrey Adamade told CrossRiverWatch on phone that the competition began last year in selected schools across the state and will be maintained as a sustainable development plan is currently been developed.
