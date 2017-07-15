Admission Opens At Canaan City Institute Of Technology (CANCITECH)

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

The Canaan City Institute of Technology (CANCITECH) has commenced sale of forms into its Foundation/Pre-University Course, Advanced Certificate, Professional Certificate, Diploma, Post Graduate Certificate and MBA courses .

This is according to a statement by the institution CEO/Director of Studies and Academic Planning, Mr. Roland Enya-Forte Bassey Igboke and made available to our newsroom.

According to the statement the courses to be offered by CANCITECH include, Electrical/Electrical Technology, Automobile/Mechanical Technology, Computer Engineering, Building Technology, Alternative Energy Technology, Masonry/Concrete Work, Photography and Videography, Industrial Cooling Systems, Welding and Metal Fabrication, Underwater Welding, Oil and Gas Technology, Painting and Decoration, Survey and Landscaping, AutoCAD and Modern Design, Aluminum Profiling and Plumbing.

The institution is also to offer; Carpentry and Wood Technology, Music/Instrumentation, Maritime and Marine Skills, Fashion Design and Textile Management, Creative Writing, Journalism and Media Studies, Architecture/Architectural Draughtsmanship, Aquaculture, Bio-Technology, Machine Operation/Maintenance, Tourism and Hospitality Management, International Languages, Printing Technology, Marketing, Advertising, Public Relations, Accountancy, Personnel Management, Sales Management, Administrative Management, Business Management, Shop Management and Entrepreneurial Science.

Other courses include, Social Entrepreneurship, Social Sector Management, Global Security and Sustainable Development, Environmental Protection and Sustainable Resource Management, Sports Business and Events Management, Sports Science /Psychology, Social Media Management, Film Making/Cinematography, Fine Arts amongst others.

The statement also held that, “Candidates for Foundation/Pre-University, proficiency and advanced Certificate courses must have completed at least Junior Secondary School and able to read and write, and candidates for professional certificates, diplomas, post-graduate certificates, etc. must also have in addition to the relevant minimum requirements, five Credit passes or a minimum of two/three credit level pass in the WAEC, GCE, NECO, etc. to include Mathematics, English and a science subject for the engineering and technology programs and an art subject for the occupational course.

while Candidates for Foundation, Professional and Diploma Certificates in Marketing, Advertising. Public Relations, Accountancy, Personnel Management, Sales Management, Administrative Management and Business Management must possess at least Five (5) Credits pass in WAEC, NECO or its equivalents; an OND or NCE and HND or BSc in Business Studies or any related field to apply.

Candidates are required to buy, fill and submit a copy of the Institute’s application form.

Application form for all programs is N8,000 only to be paid to into FCMB Account name: AUSROL LTD. Account no: 2943933011 for ‘‘CANCITECH APPLICATION’’ and call 08095557004 or 07038117055 for more details.

Candidates will undergo screening/aptitude test to ascertain aptitude for technical vocational training and screening is to hold on 15th July, 2017 while the academic calendar will commence on the 24th July, 2017 with students registrations and orientation.

