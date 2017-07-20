Thursday, July 20, 2017

Ayade Hails GEJ For Ceding Power, Says Peace In PDP Is Healthy For Nigeria

Jonathan Ugbal
- Updated
By Jonathan Ugbal: Government House Correspondent

Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade has hailed Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan for ceding power after losing out on the March 18, 2015 presidential elections to Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Ayade stated this yesterday while addressing journalists at the Margaret Ekpo international airport in Calabar, the Cross River State capital shortly after his arrival from Abuja where he also hailed the recent peace in his party; The People’s Democratic Party after a long leadership tussle that was settled in the Supreme Court.

Mr. Ayade said that Mr. Jonathan had displayed “maturity, education, finesse and proper conduct by ceding power,” and pointed out that it helped the growth of democracy.

Also, Mr. Ayade said that the judgment of the Country’s apex court which brought the peace in the PDP is a healthy development for democracy in Nigeria and continental Africa.

He said that: “Nigeria is the leading light and our democracy must also demonstrate that we are the leading light in all aspects. I think that PDP has a great opportunity to put our house together and work as a team and a solid party.”

He prayed for the quick recovery of Mr. Buhari who has spent 70 days in London for treatment of an undisclosed ailment and commended the acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo for holding fort, waiting for Mr. Buhari’s return.

