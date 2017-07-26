Ebri, Duke, Imoke, Ayade Say CrossRiverWatch Has Become Most Reliable Source For Cross River News

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade and three of his predecessors; Mr. Clement Ebri, Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke have commended CrossRiverWatch for being the most reliable source of news about, and concerning the state.

They made these commendations in different fora and interviews with CrossRiverWatch.

Mr. Ebri in an exclusive interview with our Correspondent said that having been an Editor of the state owned media outfit, Nigerian Chronicle decades ago, he has seen a media outfit that is passionate about reporting Cross River State with a Cross River narrative.

He said that: “I was Editor of Chronicle myself and I have been following the work you and your team has been doing and after a couple of years now, your platform CrossRiverWatch has become my most reliable source of news about Cross River State.

“Wherever I am in the world, if I wake up in the morning, CrossRiverWatch is the first place I go to, to look for news about our state, even before reading the national dailies.

“I know you are under pressure, but I see how well you people have managed to stay in the middle and how you have maintained professionalism in your reportage and I am very impressed.

“You people are still young and I encourage you not to deviate from your original goal. You have built the structure already. Your fortune will come in the future, just maintain your focus and keep doing your work faithfully. That is all I can say.”

On his part, Mr. Donald Duke said that CrossRiverWatch has established itself as a leading media outfit in the state in its short time of existence.

“Within a short period of time, you people (CrossRiverWatch) have established yourselves as a reliable source of information from Cross River State.

“If you don’t deviate, the sky is your limit,” Mr. Duke said.

For immediate past Governor Imoke, he told CrossRiverWatch in an interview in Lagos that the online media in Cross River state has helped to promote and shape the political process.

Mr. Imoke particularly singled out CrossRiverWatch and said the platform has become one of the most dependable source of news about the state and encouraged online journalists in the state to always consider the opinions and feelings of their readers and ensure that they remain objective at all times in their reportage and commentaries.

According to Imoke “I think I must commend the online media in Cross River State which you pioneered with CrossRiverWatch and CrossRiverWatch has become a platform which the people of Cross River pay attention to. You people have actually become one of the most reliable source of information in the state I must commend you and I want to add that you should always remember that the most important thing is your followership which is anchored on your objectivity. So always make sure that you are seen as objective.”

For incumbent, Mr. Ayade, he expressed confidence that CrossRiverWatch has become the most widely read news portal in the state and a go-to for information concerning happenings in the state.

“I have no doubt that you (CrossRiverWatch) have become the most widely read and reliable source of new for the state.

“You were the first to start the SMS based headline broadcast and you have caught the attention of the state with your consistency. But, I want to urge you people to always remain unbiased and professional in your reportage.”

Short Link:

