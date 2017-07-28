Friday, July 28, 2017
Smiley face

Fraudsters Using Ayade’s Name To Scam Public – Aide Alleges

In Breaking News, National News, Politics, Reports
Admin
Share this now
By Jonathan Ugbal
Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade has dissociated himself from a group known as ‘PDP Ayade Team’ which has been canvassing and soliciting for membership.
This was contained in a statement signed by his Spokesman, Mr. Christian It’s on Friday which described the group as “Phony” and its originators; “Fraudsters.”
“Our attention has been drawn to online scammers purporting to be recruiting, canvassing and soliciting membership for a phony platform called ‘PDP Ayade Team,’ using cloned photograph of His Excellency on different social media platforms, and luring unsuspecting members of the public to join the team.
“These fraudsters, operating under various pseudo-names have been requesting registration fees from their unsuspecting victims to be registered as members of the “PDP Ayade Team”.
“For the records, we do not know anything about ‘PDP Ayade Team’ and have NOTHING, whatsoever, to do with it.
“While we acknowledge the existence of a platform called ‘Team Ayade,’ which is a forum aimed at rallying support for His Excellency’s policies and programmes, we wish to, however, state that no fees or remittances are required to join the platform, as membership is voluntary and free.
“We therefore, wish to warn the general public to be on the watch out for theses online predators whose singular aim is to fleece their unsuspecting victims, under different guises,” the statement read.
Share this now
Topics:
Surrender Arms And Weapons For Better Life – Ayade Tells Militants

You may also read!

NPFL: Enyimba To Lock Horns With Kano Pillars In Calabar

Jul 28, 2017 27 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By CrossRiverWatch Admin Advert by CRWatch :Place Yours Short Link:Text Advert by CRWatch :Place Yours Will You To Learn

Read More...

3 Bag Cash Prizes In Linda Ayade’s Quiz And Essay Competition

Jul 28, 2017 41 0 CommentsBy: Admin

Advert by CRWatch :Place Yours By Jonathan Ugbal 3 children have emerged winners in the Dr. Linda Ayade’s essay

Read More...

UNICAL Theft: Solar Battery Thief Apprehended, Arraigned

Jul 28, 2017 22 0 CommentsBy: Admin

Advert by CRWatch :Place Yours By Ushang Ewa The police in Calabar, the Cross River State capital have arraigned

Read More...

Leave a reply:

Your email address will not be published.

Mobile Sliding Menu

Share this now