Fraudsters Using Ayade’s Name To Scam Public – Aide Alleges

By Jonathan Ugbal

Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade has dissociated himself from a group known as ‘PDP Ayade Team’ which has been canvassing and soliciting for membership.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Spokesman, Mr. Christian It’s on Friday which described the group as “Phony” and its originators; “Fraudsters.”

“Our attention has been drawn to online scammers purporting to be recruiting, canvassing and soliciting membership for a phony platform called ‘PDP Ayade Team,’ using cloned photograph of His Excellency on different social media platforms, and luring unsuspecting members of the public to join the team.

“These fraudsters, operating under various pseudo-names have been requesting registration fees from their unsuspecting victims to be registered as members of the “PDP Ayade Team”.

“For the records, we do not know anything about ‘PDP Ayade Team’ and have NOTHING, whatsoever, to do with it.

“While we acknowledge the existence of a platform called ‘Team Ayade,’ which is a forum aimed at rallying support for His Excellency’s policies and programmes, we wish to, however, state that no fees or remittances are required to join the platform, as membership is voluntary and free.

“We therefore, wish to warn the general public to be on the watch out for theses online predators whose singular aim is to fleece their unsuspecting victims, under different guises,” the statement read.

