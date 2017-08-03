3rd Dialogue With Agba Jalingo Town Hall Meeting And Matters Arising BY EBA ISHMAEL

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

It was a gathering of intellectuals at Pearl Ball Room of the prestigious Transcorp hotel, Calabar as the 3rd quarterly town hall meeting hosted by one of Cross River State’s media entrepreneur, Agba Jalingo successfully took place.

The event with the theme “Amendment of the Nigerian constitution: The Roles of Youths and benefits” was power packed with lots of intellectual, thought provoking discourse from great minds of Cross River State descent both at the political level, civil society organization, professionals as well as young people drawn from across the length and breath of the state.

The special gueat, Honorable Legor Idagbo who represents Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku federal constituency at the green chamber succinctly highlighted issues that were voted recently in the House.

He talked about devolution of powers which seeks to delegate some of the items on the exclusive list to states thereby making the component regions true federating units.

He enumerated some of the items to include roads/railway, power/electricity, oil fields/minerals, duties/taxes, state police among others.

He further highlighted other issues voted recently to include independent candidacy, autonomy of Local Governments/funding, autonomy of State Houses of Assembly, reduction of age for elections(Not too young to run bill), state creation and boundary adjustment among other salient issues.

He reiterated his disapproval of the issue that relates to deletion of state electoral bodies adding that rather than abolishing CROSIEC, mechanisms should be put in place to curtail the excesses of governors in terms of appointment of officials of the commission.

On his part the Speaker of Cross River House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. John Gaul Lebo advocated for capacity building among youths in the state.

He stressed the need for us as a nation to shift our focus from political democracy and focus more on economic and liberal democracy like other advanced climes.

Reacting to a question on whether the House is a rubber stamp to the executive, he said “Put the 36 states Houses of Assemblies and show me which one is more independent than Cross River State House of Assembly, what people expect is for me to go on social media and abuse the governor, I will not play to the gallery, It is complete social rascality.”

Other notable panelists who reacted to issues raised by the moderator Mr. Emmanuel Etim include a former Attorney General of the state, Mr. Attah Ochinke, Mr. Wofai Ewa who represented professionals, as well as Mr. Tijah Bolton – Akpan of the civil society organizations.

Highlights of the event which was compere by our delectable Mrs.

Anita Uti and Ukung Alawa, includes musical performances by indigenous artistes, comedy, photo sessions with beauty queens selected across the state as well as questions and answer session.

The next edition promises to be more interactive, thought provoking, engaging and eventful.

Youths across the state are encouraged to avail themselves the opportunity and be part of the experience.

Eba Alobo Ishmael is a graduate assistant lecturer in the Cross River University of Technology and was a participant at the 3rd quarterly town hall meeting of The Dialogue with Agba Jalingo.

