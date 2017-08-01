Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Arrested Suspects Of GEJ’s In-Law Shooting Yet To Be Arraigned – Police

By Our Reporter

The Police in Cross River says it is still investigating the motive and other issues surrounding the shooting of Prince Godswill Edward who is the son in-law of former Nigeria’s President, Goodluck Jonathan.

The state command spokesperson, ASP Irene Ugbo told CrossRiverWatch that: “We are still investigating and they cannot be charged until investigation is complete.

“The 3 suspects arrested last week are currently been questioned for motive among other things.

“You know how these things work, we have to do a thorough job,” said ASP Irene.

CrossRiverWatch also gathered that the assailants may have trailed Mr. Edward who is popularly known as ‘Prince 7’ from a social outing to his home where he was shot.

Findings revealed he is recuperating outside Cross River State and took to his Facebook page to thank God for sparing his life.

CrossRiverWatch had reported that the youth and sports development commissioner, Mr. Asu Okang had been taken in for questioning over the July 5 incident before other suspects were arrested.

Cross River Health Commissioner, Inyang Asibong Donates TV Set To ACROJ
I Am Not Against Cultism – Asu Okang

