Cross River Assembly Confirms Eric Anderson Commissioner



By Ogar Monday: House of Assembly Correspondent

The Cross River State House of Assembly has confirmed commissioner nominee, Mr. Eric Anderson as a substantive Commissioner and member of the State Executive Council.

The confirmation came after a motion and the adoption of the resolution by the House, brought before it by the Chairman, Committee on Public Petitions and Conflict Resolution, Honorable Nelson Ofem.

Mr. Ofem held that the nominee, Eric Anderson was of good character and has reasonable experience from his days in the private sector when he led the Actors Guild Of Nigeria, Cross River State chapter.

Other members who spoke also supported the appointment of Anderson as contained in the committee’s report, saying the nominee is competent, having served as Special Assistant to Governor Ben Ayade on Tourism Development.

Commenting after adopting the resolution, the Speaker of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Honorable John Lebo pledged continuous corporation between the House and the Executive.

Mr. Lebo said the House is the institutional memory of the Executive in research and analysing issues of the relevant Government institutions.

Mr. Ayade had jokingly announced Mr. Anderson as commissioner after a session with some investors from South Africa earlier in the year where he said he will step down as Commissioner for Tourism.

This led many to congratulate Mr. Anderson who was given the information that the Governor was considering him for the position of a commissioner.

But, Mr. Ayade’s spokesperson, Mr. Christian Ita earlier told CrossRiverWatch that there were processes that were yet to be completed, therefore Mr. Anderson was not yet appointed.

