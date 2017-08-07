Duke, Imoke, Ayade, 13 Others Make PDP National Convention Planning Committee List

By Ushang Ewa

There are less than 20 Cross River names in the over 820 names listed as members of the various committees and subcommittees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) non elective convention following resolutions from its 74th National Executive Council.

Former Governors Donald Duke and Liyel Imoke and incumbent, Benedict Ayade are the most notable names in the nonselective convention planning committee and was contained in a document signed by the National Secretary, Senator Ben Obi and the National Organizing Secretary, Senator Abdul Ningi.

This makes the state have the highest number of past and present Chief Executives in the fourth republic as members.

The trio are joined by, former acting Governors, Mr. Frank Adah, who also served as speaker of the state house of assembly and Mr. Efiok Cobham in the 326 man committee headed by Senator Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Delta state.

Others include: former chairmen of the PDP in the state, Ntufam Ekpo Okon and Ntufam John Achort Okon, serving education commissioner, Goddy Ettah, two aides to Mr. Ayade; Chief Tony Undiaundeye and Mr. Eko Atu as well as Honorable Tom Agi and John Ogar Odey.

The 192 man Venue, welfare and entertainment committee has only three Cross Riverians; Sir Patrick Iwara, Honorable Moses Onoh and Mr. Tom Agi.

Also, the 182 man publicity subcommittee headed by Mr. Raymond Dokpesi has 3 Cross Riverianss; Mr Ekpo Okon, for Chairperson of Ogoja council, Honorable Rita Ayim and Mr. Collins Ogar.

Mr. Collins and Ayim are also paired in security and protocol subcommittee.

That brings the total to 16 with Mr. Imoke serving as the state representative in the south south zonal reconciliation subcommittee headed by the Akwa Ibom state Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

The committees and subcommittees will be inaugurated on Tuesday in Abuja.

