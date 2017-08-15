Legor Slams Nigeria’s Federal Structure, Seeks Local Policing As Panacea For Insecurity

By Grace Orok and Obeten Godfrey

The member representing Obudu/Obanliku/Bekwarra federal constituency in the National Assembly; Honorable Legor Idagbo has said that Nigeria is not operating a true federal structure.

He made this known, Monday in Calabar, the Cross River State capital while speaking at the Dialogue with Agba Jalingo 3rd Quarterly Town Hall meeting where he voiced his support for the Not Too Young To Run bill and local policing.

“The Federal structure we are operating today is not Federal structure, we were brought together without any understanding and engagement by our colonial masters,” he said.

Mr. Legor said the federal system of government Nigeria claims to operate today was copied from the United States of America and added that in true federalism, states should not be forcibly joined together but there should be a dialogue seeking the opinion of the people and a document called Constitution which binds them together should also be created as is obtainable in the United States.

He also added that that there is something called ‘referendum’ which guarantees any state wanting to pull out the leverage to do so.

Talking on the theme of the program which was centered on constitution amendment, he said that States should be allowed to make control revenue generation and not the federal government doing it for the state.

Furthermore, he said; “Let policing be done locally for effectiveness and I think that this is the system of security we need in our own country”.

“What we are proposing is; let roads and railways be brought to the concurrent list and let the Federal government only oversee.

“Also, States should be allowed to take care of their electricity needs. The reverse is what we are doing in Nigeria, that is why we have not been able to have steady power supply in the country,” he articulated.

Finally, he advised that tax revenue collection should be brought from the exclusive list to the concurrent list where the state would only be sending a quota to the federal government to abolish the corruption that has to do with this at the center.

The host; Agba Jalingo, in his opening address had complained that young people in Cross River State have not been engaged in the capacity of participating in important dialogues, hence the purpose for the meeting.

“When I talk about engagement, I don’t mean abuse and insult on the social media but engaging in what the future holds for us,” he said.

He also disabused the notion about politicians having a feeling that they cannot be reached for dialogues on tropical issues and advised young people to always visit the house of assembly, watch the proceedings and participate.

Notable amongst the well attended event was the Speaker of the State House of Assembly; John Lebo and former Attorney General of the state; Attah Ochinke.

Attendees were treated to musical performances and comedy by different artists.

