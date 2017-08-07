YESSO: Cross River To Pay 5,000 Youths N7,500 Monthly

By Ushang Ewa

The Cross River State Government says it will soon commence the payment of NGN7,500 to 5,000 youths engaged under the Youth Employment and Social Support Operations (YESSO) program.

YESSO is a World Bank assisted Federal Government of Nigeria program operated with counterpart funding from state governments and Cross River Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Asu Okang has said following the approval of the state executive council to release NGN109 million in counterpart funding, the state will commence payment next month to tackle unemployment and social vices.

“It doesn’t take your entire day or academics, it’s for young people to meet their basic needs to avoid the core dryness that gives rise to social vices,” said Mr. Okang.

CalabarBlog reports that NGN450 million has already been paid into the state government’s account by the World Bank to kick start the program.

And, Mr Okang says that the program which is in line with the state’s policy on eradicating poverty, will engage young people from age 18-35 in various jobs like office cleaning, traffic control, grass cutting, amongst others when fully implemented.

Short Link:

