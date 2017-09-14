Car Seized By Police In Alleged Paul Adah’s Assassination Attempt Belongs To Summit Hills MD, Rosemary Onah

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

CrossRiverWatch has obtained details of the car seized by the State Housing Division of the Nigeria Police Force which was speculated to be used by assassins who allegedly stormed the residence of former federal lawmaker, Honorable Paul Adah.

The vehicle belongs to Rosemary Onah, the Managing Director of Summit Hills which was rechristened Senator Liyel Imoke hills by Governor Ben Ayade in May 2017.

She usually allows her son who is in Secondary School, Gabe Onah take the vehicle out.

Mrs. Onah is married to Mr. David Onah, the elder brother to Mr. Gabe Onah who heads the state’s Carnival Commission.

The vehicle, a white Toyota Hilux van with license registration number “CROSS RIVER CR 376 – AO1,” was later released by the police when the documents for the vehicle were produced and no incriminating item found in it.

It was purchased by the Senator Liyel Imoke’s administration with the heads of the departments in Summit Hills all allocated at least one.

The Police had denied that it was an assassination attempt.

