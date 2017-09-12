Police Deny Assassination Attempt On Hon. Paul Adah’s Life

By Ushang Ewa

The alleged assassination attempt on two term house of representatives member, Honorable Paul Adah may not be true findings by CrossRiverWatch reveal.

Mr. Adah according to reports, escaped death when two suspected assassins stormed his residence with a Toyota Hilux van with a government license plate at Asari Eso layout in Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

But, sources in the state Police command say this was not the case as the arrested suspects were released when nothing was found on them and they showed the necessary documents.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa told CrossRiverWatch that “It’s unfortunate that the incident happened around his house but it was not an assasination attempt as alleged.”

The DPO of the State Housing Police Station were the matter was incidented also spoke to CrossRiverWatch, he said it was a a scuffle between two sons of politicians around that neighborhood that has been tagged assasination attempt.

According to him “One Gabe Onah from Yala and another John Eki, the APC chairmanship aspirant, they were having a scuffle with some two other boys, when my men saw them, they ran. They were using government vehicle. So they chased them and arrested them with the government vehicle.

“But when their mother came with the permit, there was nothing and we searched the vehicle and there was nothing inside.”

The vehicle, white in color had the license registration number; “CROSS RIVER CR 376-A01.”

Hon. Paul Adah also in a chat with CrossRiverWatch was reluctant to call the incident ‘assassination attempt’ but he confirmed that there were gunshots in front of his residence that evening.

“I was home myself and it’s not hear say. There was exchange of gunfire between my policemen and those outside. I don’t know who they were.

“Policemen chased and caught some boys in my close here with a government vehicle and took them to the State Housing Police station and release them.

“I don’t know whether it’s an assassination attempt or not because it is God that protects us, even if someone wants to assassinate you, it is only God that can prevent it. We are children of God and we pray.

“The police invited me and I went there this morning (yesterday) and they told me they were the ones chasing after some boys on my close and they have released the boys because they found nothing incriminating on them. That some were impersonating NDA students. But I have told them that I will petition for proper investigation.”

This is the second time in less than 18 months Mr. Adah who represented the Obudu/Obanliku/Bekwarra federal constituency will be associated with threat to his life.

The former Commissioner representing the State on the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission NDDC fingered Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade when shots were fired at his residence in February 2016.

He claimed it was a failed assassination attempt.

But, Mr. Ayade’s spokesman, Mr. Christian Ita had in a statement claimed that Mr. Adah was looking for cheap publicity.

