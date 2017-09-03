How Ayade Spent Sallah Break Supervising Waste Evacuation

By Jonathan Ugbal: Government House Correspondent

Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade on Friday spent the first day of the Eid-el Kabir holiday on a routine inspection of projects and supervising the Green Sheriff’s operations in Calabar, the state capital.

Mr. Ayade who departed his official residence at about 11:00 AM headed to the Thai Africa Rice city project at the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan bypass where he spent a considerable time having private discussions with the contractor.

He then proceeded to the Cross River State Garment Factory where he had another discussion with an aide before proceedings on foot to the Calabar Pharmaceutical Company (CalaPharm) where he toured the facility with a mason falling off his support while staring at the Governor.

The mason, simply identified as Joseph did not sustain injuries CrossRiverWatch gathered.

Mr. Ayade then drove himself through IBB way into Ekong Etta to Ndidem Usang-Iso road where he stopped at various points supervising the operations of the Green Sheriffs.

The Green Sheriff is a new department created by Mr. Ayade to tackle urban environmental issues.

The next phase of the implementation of the policy will see some posted into communities, villages and reserves to help the state combat climate change.

This has been viewed as a duplication of duties by some critics as the state has a forestry commission which has personnel known as Rangers that combat illegal logging, poaching among others and other staff charged with afforestation and several other components.

At Parliamentary first gate, Mr. Ayade stopped for over 10 minutes with his convoy causing traffic gridlock as his security aides chased down a man (unnamed) who allegedly cleared grass in his premises and dumped the weeds on the roadside despite a garbage collection bin been nearby.

The man was then made to pack the garbage into the bin much to the amusement of several onlookers whose opinions were split on the issue.

Mr. Ayade then went to the Power Plant at Parliamentary extension whose commissioning has been postponed several times and after a brief chat with the contractor, departed for the Senator Liyel Imoke hills where he stopped briefly at the Calabar International Convention Center (CICC) before heading back to his official residence.

