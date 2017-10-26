AMORC Hails Ayade, Says Achievement In Office Undeniable

By Jonathan Ugbal: Government House Correspondent

The Grand Administrator and National President of the Ancient Mystical Order of the Rosae Cruscis, AMORC in Nigeria, Dr. Kenneth Idiodi, has described as undeniable, the many laudable achievements recorded by the Cross River State governor, Prof Ben Ayade, in office within such a short time.

Idiodi made the commendation Wednesday, when he led members of the Order on a courtesy visit to the governor prior to their national convention scheduled for Calabar, the Cross River capital.

His words: “When viewed from a sincere or unbiased point of view, the positive and constructive accomplishments of this government are undeniable. The regular and timely payment of workers’ salaries is very close to our heart and it is a practice that we also strictly adhere to within our organization.”

The AMORC President also listed other laudable programs of Ayade to include, the tax exemption law, the timely completion of the Garment factory, as well as the Smart City project, the Calabar Pharmaceutical company, the Rice city and power projects at various stages of progress, even as the superhighway and deep seaport were being awaited.

Idiodi maintained that “the multiplicity of new projects has not prevented you from ensuring the continuity of projects you inherited from previous governments such as the Calabar International Convention centre(CICC), the Tinapa Business and Leisure Resort as well as the monorail connecting these two projects.”

The President used the opportunity to applaud Ayade on the ultra modern facilities at the CICC, venue of the convention and to inform him of their event slated for October 26-29 in Calabar.

He disclosed that over 1000 participants will be converging on the state for this great gathering which is held once in every four years.

Responding, Governor Ayade thanked his guests for the choice of Calabar as venue for the convention, pointing out that the theme for this year’s event tagged: “Immortality,” was apt.

Ayade characteristically went metaphysical while speaking extensively on the theme, stressed the relationship between life and death as well as why humans should be born or die.

He said: “In dying process which is a secular relationship between birth and death, it tries to canonise the inner knowledge, the deeper sense of understanding that the essence of being is not the search for physical materialism because if you understand the immortality and continuity of life, you then realise that the hereafter does not provide for your physical materialism and therefore its search is in vain and that is where vanity comes in.”

The governor averred that, “you can’t be human when you don’t understand your story. You can’t be desperate about the hereafter when you don’t know where you are coming from, so, immortality presents opportunity for us to understand dying process,” reasoning that,”at death, there is a theological understanding that there is a panatalogic emission and radiation that comes from a spirit of a dying soul.”

Admitting that the battle against corruption should be spiritual rather than physical, Ayade charged humans to rise above the mundane search for physical wealth to understanding the essence of their being.

“Once you rise above the physical plain to begin to appreciate life from this philosophical level, corruption will just end, ethnicity will end, every of these vices of society that has put man down far below where God expects us to be at this stage will come to an end,” the governor intimated.

Ayade enjoined members of the Order to, at the course of their Convention, come up with a universally acceptable philosophy of immortality as the issue of life and life after death has remained so controversial with no knowledge of the luxury of dying and what those living experiences.

His words: “Help us do further research as immortality has been a subject of controversy. Some say, at death the body stays still, some say there is no life after death, some say there is judgement after death, others say there is a period of purgatory, different schools and colleges of thoughts without a certainty of tomorrow.”

He added, find out,”is there really pain after death? Is death itself victory? Is the end a pain or actually a shame and a sad ending of a joyful pleasure of life? We need to understand the depth of immortality because everyone of us here is a dead body waiting for his own time to come.”

To the society, Ayade warned, “the day you cease to look at material things you will see that you are a great person, you will be in a higher spirit, that is why the dust always reincarnate as trees and the trees go as dust. I don’t want you to reincarnate your next life as a tree or a dust.”

