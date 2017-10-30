BREAKING: Police Re-Arrest Raphael Odu, Patience Odey Over Odok Attack, About To Move Them To Abuja, To Invite Jude Ngaji And PDP Spokesman

By Ushang Ewa

Police sources have reliably informed CrossRiverWatch that a team from the Force Criminal Investigation Department(FCID), Abuja are currently in Calabar, the Cross River State capital to take the principal suspects in the attack of suspended University of Calabar lecturer, Mr. Joseph Odok.

The duo of Raphael Odu, a director in the department of Homeland Security who allegedly masterminded the attack and one Miss Patience Odey, who is the principal suspect were re invited by the police and are currently in Police Custody at the State Command Headquarters at Diamond Hill in Calabar.

They are being prepared to be moved to Abuja, the Police source said.

The State Security Adviser, Mr. Jude Ngaji was supposed to be arrested also, CrossRiverWatch gathered. But, due to pressure from state actors, he will then appear at a later date at Abuja for questioning with the FCID team insisting that Mr. Raphael whose statement is said to have indicted Mr. Ngaji and his alleged lover scheduled to leave for Abuja today.

The State Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Omaga Odo who stood in as a surety for the girl to be released is said to have been arrested also but following an intervention from the party’s leadership, he was released the source added.

CrossRiverWatch gathered that the state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, had asked the detectives who came from Abuja to go back last Friday and allow him to bring the suspects but the operatives declined and insist they must leave with the principal suspects as directed from the Police Force Headquarters.

Odok was attacked and stabbed on Monday, September 4, 2017 at Zanzee bar in Calabar with several intrigues surrounding the attack.

He alleged that state actors were after his life and following a petition, the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami wrote Nigeria’s Secret Police, the SSS to investigate the matter.

