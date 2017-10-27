Cross River To Commence Another Round Of Free VVF Surgeries In Ogoja

By CrossRiverWatch Admin

All is now set for the next round of the Obstetric Fistula pool effort repairs at the Fistula Center of the Ogoja General Hospital in the Northern Senatorial District of the State from the 6th to the 10th of November, 2017.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Inyang Asibong, who advised the public to take advantage of this opportunity by bringing their relatives, family and friends who have fistula-related complications for testing and admission as the treatment is free.

This is following the promise of the wife of the Governor, Dr. Linda Ayade, a month ago to cater to the welfare of Vasico Vaginal Fistula patients in the State to enable them under go free repairs and reintegration.

It would be recalled that, Dr. Linda Ayade, while receiving the state health team on a visit to her office recently, promised that her pet project, Mediatrix Development Foundation MDF, will support the welfare of the women as they form part of the workforce of the State.

During the visit, the team disclosed that, since the commencement of the activity, over four hundred repairs have been carried out by center and the people reintegrated.

