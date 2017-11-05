Calabar’s Foremost Record Label Says New Video Dance Steps Will Stun The World

By Oto-bong Clement

Management and artists signed under Calabar’s foremost music record label, Okpo Recordz have restated their commitment to the promotion of the Calabar brand and to continuously work to have Calabar on the world music map.

The group also said they have been receiving tremendous support from fans both in Calabar and outside, support they are grateful for and will not throw away.

“I thank everyone who came out to support us; the fans, old men and women, the youths of the community, boys and girls, even the children in the street who were crying and they even danced for us, I’m grateful and I also promise we will never let you down, we will continue to promote our language through music.” CEO of the label Idongesit Ekpeyong popularly called Upper X told our correspondent on set the shooting of the groups’ new music video titled “Skwink”.

Upper X described the “Skwink” song as one of the best in the world; he further says Skwinik dance is one of the talented indigenous dances from Calabar South that will overwhelm every other dance in Nigeria even up to international level.

On his part, the Manager of Okpo Recordz, Mr. Ephraim Inyang AKA Space said he is very happy with the unity love and togetherness that has existed between artist and members of the label, especially during trying times.

He stated that he and the rest of the crew will continue to burn the midnight oil to ensure that their songs touch all parts of the world and take Calabar to all nooks and crannies of the universe.

Another member of the Okpo Rekordz crew, M Honeyz said the group has survived due to the massive support it continuously enjoys from the street and ordinary people and this support from will always be paid back with the release of hit songs and wonderful music videos.

The “skwink” song has in recent weeks received massive airplays, as it was used as the theme song of the recently organized Calabar International Entertainment Conference.

