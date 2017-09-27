BREAKING: Ayade To Swear In New Commissioner Today

By Jonathan Ugbal: Government House Correspondent

Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade will today swear in a new commissioner, Mr. Eric Anderson.

He is expected to fill in as commissioner for tourism.

This is contained in Mr. Ayade’s itinerary signed by the state chief of protocol, Mr. Emmanuel Okon which however failed to disclose who is to be sworn in.

Mr. Anderson was recently cleared by the state house of assembly and told CrossRiverWatch in an exclusive interview that he will run an open door policy.

His nomination came shortly after Mr. Ayade had disclosed to a South African investment team that he will be resigning shamefully as Commissioner for Tourism and when he asked of the name of his Special Assistant on Tourism whom he said has been doing well, this reporter mentioned Mr. Anderson’s name which Mr. Ayade’s announcer, Effiong Ekpenyong agreed.

His swearing in will return the number of Commissioners in Mr. Ayade’s cabinet to 27 after he failed to replace Mr. Edim Inok as Commissioner for Infrastructure following his emergence as the State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2016.

The ceremony is billed for 10:00 AM at the State Executive Council chambers of the Governor’s office with the itinerary disclosing that all SEC members, principal aides, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistant are to be in attendance.

