Saturday, September 30, 2017
Smiley face

BREAKING: Ayade To Swear In New Commissioner Today

In Breaking News, entertainment and lifestyle, Politics
Admin
Share this now

By Jonathan Ugbal: Government House Correspondent

Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade will today swear in a new commissioner, Mr. Eric Anderson.

He is expected to fill in as commissioner for tourism.

This is contained in Mr. Ayade’s itinerary signed by the state chief of protocol, Mr. Emmanuel Okon which however failed to disclose who is to be sworn in.

Mr. Anderson was recently cleared by the state house of assembly and told CrossRiverWatch in an exclusive interview that he will run an open door policy.

His nomination came shortly after Mr. Ayade had disclosed to a South African investment team that he will be resigning shamefully as Commissioner for Tourism and when he asked of the name of his Special Assistant on Tourism whom he said has been doing well, this reporter mentioned Mr. Anderson’s name which Mr. Ayade’s announcer, Effiong Ekpenyong agreed.

His swearing in will return the number of Commissioners in Mr. Ayade’s cabinet to 27 after he failed to replace Mr. Edim Inok as Commissioner for Infrastructure following his emergence as the State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2016.

The ceremony is billed for 10:00 AM at the State Executive Council chambers of the Governor’s office with the itinerary disclosing that all SEC members, principal aides, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistant are to be in attendance.

Share this now
Topics:
Ex Cross River First Lady Dragged Into P-Square Separation Saga
Flood Sacks 12 Communities, 3,000 Farmlands In Boki

You may also read!

Ayade Is Governor Per Excellence – Abba Kyari

Sep 30, 2017 24 0 CommentsBy:

By Luqman Openiyi It was a night of glitz, glam and excitement, as the Cross River State Governor, Ben

Read More...

Foundation Takes Outreach To The Aged And Street Kids In Calabar

Sep 30, 2017 51 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Ogar Monday An NGO, Instincts of Hope Foundation International, based in Calabar with interest in the welfare of

Read More...

FRAUD:Cross River Private Surveyors Write SURCON State Committee On Ethics

Sep 30, 2017 61 0 CommentsBy: Admin

By Archibong Jeremiah The Association of Private Practicing Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN), Cross River State branch has instructed all

Read More...

2 commentsOn BREAKING: Ayade To Swear In New Commissioner Today

  • JOE OKITESON
    Reply

    CONGRATULATIONS MR ERIC! I’M GLAD U SAID U WIIL RUN AN OPEN DOOR POLICY, NOT AN OPEN DOORS OFFICE.

  • Cornel
    Reply

    I appreciate your good works here, permit to ask that more funding opportunities for agro entrepreneurs like myself or more job opportunities in Calabar/ cross river state should be posted here

Leave a reply:

Your email address will not be published.

Mobile Sliding Menu

Share this now