It Is Ayade All The Way, No Vacancy In 2019 – Obol Lopon Of Ugep

By Jonathan Ugbal

The Paramount Ruler of Yakurr and Obol Lopon of Ugep, Obol Ofem Ubana has said that there is no vacancy in Peregrino House come 2019.

The monarch stated this on Monday in Ugep while addressing some members of the Association of Cross River Online Journalists, ACROJ when they visited his Palace led by the Acting Chairman, Mr. Hope Obeten where he said that the current Governor, Senator Ben Ayade has taken more than a cursory look at the affairs of the Ugep Nation.

Obol Ofem said that Mr. Ayade has, despite the constraints faced by the state financially, released the sum of NGN200 million to settle issues that have crippled the growth of the Institute of Technology and Management (ITM) in Ugep.

He had earlier said that there will be no elections in Ugep if ITM Ugep was not functional.

Also, Mr. Ayade released an undisclosed sum for the execution of activities for the 2017 edition of the Leboku festival, Obol Ofem said.

CrossRiverWatch had reported that Obol Ofem has been appointed the Paramount Ruler of Yakurr with the Department of Chieftaincy Affairs in the Governors Office saying it is not aware of the development.

In the report, CrossRiverWatch had also cited a meeting between Mr. Ayade and the Monarch shortly after the burial of the late Chief Judge of the State, Justice Okoi Itam where both promised each other that they will be elevated with Obol Ofem saying that the Ugep Nation will support him while Mr. Ayade said that he will soon be “elevated.”

Now, Obol Ofem reiterated his stance on Ayade when he said that: “The Ugep people will stand with him, by him and for him.”

Furthermore, he described Mr. Ayade as “very responsive,” as he has always taken his calls and responded swiftly each time he calls to make a case for the state of roads in Yakurr.

