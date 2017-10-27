Appeal Court Dismisses Ex-Bursar Agi’s Case Against UNICAL

By Our Reporter

An Appeal Court sitting in Calabar has dismissed the case between ex-bursar of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Mr. Peter Agi and the institution.

Agi had appealed the judgment of the Calabar division of the National Industrial Court which upheld his November 3, 2016 sack by the Varsity.

It is unclear if the Appeal Court’s ruling was similar to that of the National Industrial Court.

The court held that Mr. Agi did not exhaust the internal mechanisms of the school for resolution of dispute before rushing to court and therefore, violated Section 80 of the University of Calabar Act, 1979.

CrossRiverWatch was not immediately able to get Agi to react as several calls to his line were not taken.

His sack came as a culmination of a supremacy battle between him and the Vice Chancellor of the Varsity, Professor Zana Akpagu.

Agi was accused of insubordination and disrespect for constituted authority among other allegations and dragged before the Council of the institution which decided that his appointment should be terminated.

When contacted, the head of the Legal Department in the Varsity, Barrister Jonas Abuo told CrossRiverWatch that “I cannot make any comments unless I have been directed by the authorities to do so.”

